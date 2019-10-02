NEX Exchange (NEXX) Suspension of Trading 02-Oct-2019 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following security has been suspended from trading on NEX Exchange with effect from 5:00pm, 02/10/2019, due to breach of the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules Queros Capital Partners Plc 8.0% bonds due 2025 Symbol: QCP ISIN: GB00BV9G0J47 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 22170 EQS News ID: 884663 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2019 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)