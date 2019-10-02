Acquisition of Common Shares of Mazarin Inc by Bruce Mitchell

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / Pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable Canadian securities law, Bruce Mitchell announces that on October 1, 2019, he acquired 618,000 common shares of Mazarin Inc., at a purchase price of .07 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $43,260.00. The transaction was completed pursuant to an open market purchase.

Following the completion of the transaction, Bruce Mitchell has control over 5,307,000 Common Shares.

Prior to the transaction, Bruce Mitchell had control over 4,689,000 shares or 9.82% of 47,767,184 outstanding. Immediately after the completion of the transaction, Bruce Mitchell had control over 5,307,000 Common Shares or 11.11% of the 47,767,184 shares outstanding.

There are no agreements between Bruce Mitchell and Mazarin Inc.

Further details regarding the acquisition of the Common Shares described above and a copy of the early warning report filed under the applicable Canadian Securities laws in connection with the Transaction are available on Mazarin Inc's. SEDAR profile or at Mazarin Inc's head office, which is located at 696 rue Monfette Est, Thetford Mines, Quebec G6G 7G9

About Bruce Mitchell

Bruce Mitchell is an investor in marketable securities and may increase or decrease his position in Mazarin Inc. from time to time.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed in conjunctions with this news release, please contact:

MR BRUCE MITCHELL

342 RIVER RD

OTTAWA ON K1V 1H2

Phone: 613-523-1114

SOURCE: Bruce Mitchell

