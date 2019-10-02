The new agreement expands Newswire's Earned Media Advantage by offering a wider distribution for enhanced customer success.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2019) - MarTech Series, which covers marketing technology news, editorial insights and digital marketing trends from around the globe, recently showcased Newswire's new distribution agreement with The Associated Press. This agreement bolsters Newswire's already impressive press release distribution network by enabling its customers to send press releases to The Associated Press, one of the largest, most recognizable news organizations in the world.





Now customers using Newswire's Earned Media Advantage can have their news in front of The Associated Press's more than 16 million unique visitors and deliver their news to thousands of newsrooms across the world. This will significantly increase reach and exposure for Newswire customers and enable them to achieve the Earned Media Advantage with increased brand awareness and traffic and greater returns on media communications spend.

"We are grateful for MarTech Series showcasing this new agreement we have with The Associated Press, and the value added we are bringing to our customers," said Erik Rohrmann, chief operations officers and SVP at Newswire. "Having The Associated Press as a part of our press release distribution network demonstrates our commitment to provide the most comprehensive media networks available so that our customers can distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium simply and cost-effectively."

Launched in 2004, Newswire has focused considerably on company growth ensuring that its customers have not just press release distribution but a valuable partner in their media communications strategy.

About MarTech Series

MarTech Series covers marketing technology news, editorial insights and digital marketing trends from around the globe. Updates on modern marketing tech adoption, martech interviews, tech articles and events. For more information, visit https://martechseries.com/.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and a competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

