Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 Ticker-Symbol: AB7A 
Frankfurt
02.10.19
09:15 Uhr
0,563 Euro
-0,006
-1,05 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR 5-Tage-Chart
02.10.2019 | 18:53
(34 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Arion Bank hf.: The FME's annual assessment of capital requirement for Arion Bank

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FME) carries out an annual assessment of risk in the operations of systemically important financial institutions by means of a Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). The process involves an assessment of the capital requirement for financial institutions which results in an additional capital requirement under Pillar II.

The conclusions of this annual process for Arion Bank have now been made available. The Bank shall maintain an additional capital requirement of 3.1% of risk-weighted assets, which is an increase of 0.2 percentage points from the previous assessment. The Bank's total capital requirement, taking into account capital buffers, therefore increases from 19.8% to 20.0%.

The increase in the countercyclical capital buffer for Icelandic financial institutions, as per FME's decision in February 2019, comes into effect in February 2020, resulting in a capital requirement of 20.3%, if all other factors remain unchanged.

Attached is the transparency statement from the FME (translated by Arion Bank).

For further information please contact Theodór Friðbertsson, Head of Investor Relations, theodor.fridbertsson@arionbanki.is, tel. 354 444 6760 or Haraldur Gudni Eidsson, Head of Communications at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. 354 856 7108

Attachment

  • Transparency-SREP-AB-02102019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9f019223-642e-4751-9722-6517451782cf)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)