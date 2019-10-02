Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DM8U ISIN: US23355L1061 Ticker-Symbol: 2XT 
Tradegate
02.10.19
18:20 Uhr
25,030 Euro
-0,650
-2,53 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,790
24,880
20:31
24,770
24,870
20:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY25,030-2,53 %