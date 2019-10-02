Regulatory News:

Claranova (Paris:CLA) announced that the presentation of the full-year results and the consolidated financial statements 2018-2019 have been posted on the website of the company. Both documents are available in French and in English.

Next Claranova group events:

Publication of the Universal Registration Document: October 21, 2019

Q1 revenue: November 6, 2019

General Shareholders' Meeting: December 3, 2019

About Claranova:

Claranova is an international technology group operating in three distinct markets: Internet, mobility and IoT. In recent years, it has stood out for its command of major technological issues and its ability to systematically make each of its businesses a resounding success. Boosted by these achievements, for the past four years Claranova has enjoyed an average annual growth trajectory of +30% while improving its profitability, both through organic and external growth. Claranova reports annual revenue of €262 million (FY 2018-2019), with operating profitability of 6.1%.

For more information on the Claranova group: www.claranova.com or www.twitter.com/claranova_group

