Web Presence: Tanya Abiela Bless explains role as notary public and signing agent

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / Palm Beach County notary public and notary signing agent Tanya Abiela Bless provides a closer look at her roles and responsibilities.

A notary public, signing agent, realtor, and veteran of the Florida property market, Tanya Abiela Bless entered the real estate industry in 2003. Having worked closely with homeowners, buyers, sellers, servicing companies, banks, and high-profile brokerages including Douglas Elliman, Bless offers an insight into her work as a notary public and notary signing agent.

"I'm an experienced notary public, as well as a notary signing agent," reveals Bless, "and I specialize in Palm Beach County."

Palm Beach County stretches from Florida's Atlantic coast in the east-famed for its golf courses and sandy beaches-into the state's more rural interior, including the northernmost edge of the Everglades National Park, home to an ecosystem not found anywhere else on earth.

In the United States, a notary public is an individual appointed by a state government and whose main role is to serve the public. "Appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor, state secretary, or state legislature in a given state, the role of a notary public is to serve the public as an entirely impartial witness when important documents must be signed," explains Bless.

A notary signing agent, signing agent, or courtesy signer, meanwhile, she goes on to explain, is an agent whose main aim is to obtain the necessary formal signatures of appearers to documents. "Within American law, a signing agent will most often be seeking to obtain a formal signature of an appearer to a document," adds Bless.

According to the expert, most jurisdictions will require an appearer to sign before a notary public, such as Tanya Bless herself. "As both a notary public and notary signing agent, I specialize in the notarization of real estate loan document and transfer signings," reveals Bless, a veteran of the Florida real estate market with more than 15 years of experience.

Notary public, notary signing agent, and realtor Tanya Abiela Bless entered the real estate industry in 2003 in an administrative role for a leading condo developer in Florida. Later, in 2006, Bless became a licensed agent and has gone on to spend more than a decade working closely with homeowners in marketing their homes for sale.

Bless is also experienced in remodeling and flipping houses, as well as the foreclosure market, and has worked hand-in-hand with servicing companies and banks including Bank of America, mortgage loan firm Ocwen, and Chase. Having spent time in the luxury real estate market working with the likes of Douglas Elliman, Bless then ventured out by establishing her own real estate business.

In her free time, Tanya's passions and interests include volunteering and mission work, ebooks, online business, and photography.

Today, Tanya Abiela Bless manages a successful real estate firm in Jupiter, Florida. "My office is located," she adds, wrapping up, "at 400 Toney Penna Drive, Suite C, Jupiter, Florida."

