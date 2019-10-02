Interval International, a prominent worldwide provider of vacation services, welcomed the vacation ownership component of Villa Ridente Club, a beachfront resort in Sicily, Italy. Situated on the west coast of the island, the property overlooks the Mediterranean Sea and the Aeolian Islands.

"The family-friendly resort combines Sicily's sunny climate, spectacular scenery, and regional cuisine to make it a prime destination for vacationers," said Darren Ettridge, Interval's senior vice president of business development for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. "Villa Ridente Club is an ideal base for our members looking to combine a beach experience with cultural exploration."

The property features studios and one- and two-bedroom units, with a kitchen, furnished patio or balcony, and flat-screen TV. Guests can dine on-site at Le Terrazze, a restaurant serving Mediterranean food, or at O Fetente pizzeria. In addition to the private beach, with chairs, umbrellas, and kayaks, guests have access to windsurfing and paddleboard rentals. The sprawling grounds include a wide array of other amenities, from a spa, outdoor swimming pool, and tennis court, to a kids' club, boutique shop, and an amphitheater with live shows.

"We believe that offering our owners the ability to exchange their vacation time and stay at hundreds of resorts within Interval's global network adds value to our product," says Francesco Bo, Villa Ridente Club's managing director. "Through our affiliation, they'll also enjoy year-round travel and leisure benefits and services."

Outdoor enthusiasts can go sailing, scuba diving, and snorkeling in crystal-clear turquoise waters, biking or mountain biking, and take boat tours to the Aeolian Islands, or tours of Sicily.

Southwest of Italy's "boot," Sicily is the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea. It is home to Mount Etna, the tallest active volcano is Europe, as well as important archaeological sites such as the Valley of the Temples and the ancient city of Selinunte. In addition, guests can visit the 4th century Romana di Patti and the underwater caverns at Del Bue Beach.

Timeshare owners will be enrolled as individual members of Interval International and also become Interval Gold members, entitling them to many flexible exchange opportunities and upgraded benefits and services. These include Interval Options, the ability to exchange their resort week toward the purchase of a cruise, hotel, tour, golf, or spa vacation, or a unique Interval Experiences adventure; ShortStay Exchange; discounts on Getaway vacation rentals; Golf Connection, for access to select private courses; special amenities with Dining Connection; City Guides, for insider advice; Hertz Gold Plus Rewardsmembership, which gives the opportunity to earn bonus points for one free rental day; Dining and Leisure Discounts; and VIP Concierge?, for personal assistance, 24/7.

