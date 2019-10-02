Newsflare Appoints Safia Azizi As News Editor For Company's London Headquarters

Azizi Joins Newsflare's Growing Editorial Team As The Company Continues To Expand Its Global Video Uploader User Base

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2013 / Newsflare, leading global licensing platform for User-Generated Videos (UGV) for broadcast news and entertainment producers and digital media publishers worldwide, has named Safia Azizi as News Editor, effective immediately. Based in the company's London headquarters Azizi reports to Newsflare Editor in Chief, David Hickey.

Safia Azizi, News Editor

Newsflare (UK)

In her new role with Newsflare, Azizi is responsible for overseeing the company's daily video output outside the United States, leading Newsflare's London team of user-generated video specialists to ensure the continual delivery of rights-cleared, breaking news and trending video from every corner of the world to media clients worldwide.

Azizi joins Newsflare from Dataminr as a Domain Expert where she detected, analyzed and verified breaking news information, public safety and security events for the global real-time information discovery company. She previously served with Associated Press (AP) in various editorial capacities, including news producer, live producer and on the bureau's social media desk, where she was responsible for discovering, verifying, and delivering user-generated content.

"Safia brings to her new assignment an extensive and successful background within the specialized user generated content delivery process. As news editor, Safia will have the freedom to think big, create and disrupt in order to boost Newsflare's impact and spirit of innovation," said Hickey.

About Newsflare

Headquartered in London with offices in the US and Spain, Newsflare is the media's leading platform for the licensing of trusted and compelling eyewitness video. Newsflare's 75,000-plus members upload viral video and breaking news, bought by broadcast and digital media clients that span more than 50 countries. Under the banner "Where the World's Media Come to Buy Your Video', Newsflare delivers stories from all walks of life that are often too breaking or too remote for traditional media organizations to capture. Visit www.Newsflare.com.

