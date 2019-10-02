Web Presence: Chef Jorge Plaza Marquez Shares Insights Into the Causes of Food Allergies and How to Combat Them

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / Jorge Plaza Marquez is an amateur chef and fitness aficionado. He has dedicated his talents to creating nutrient-rich anti-inflammatory recipes, using ingredients foraged from local and foreign markets. The chef has helped many people recalibrate their eating habits and pursue a healthy lifestyle.

When it comes to food allergies, Marquez has undertaken significant research to help people understand what causes these and who is most at risk.

"Typically, your immune system is designed to detect and eliminate bacteria, viruses, and germs," Jorge Marquez explains. "With a food allergy, the immune system attacks a food protein, mistaking it for something harmful."

"The body is prompted to manufacture its own proteins IgE (immunoglobin E) antibodies, and when you eat or drink that food again, these antibodies are dispatched." The chef elaborates, "You see, it's during this time that chemicals are released which can make you feel itchy, cause respiratory problems or even loss of consciousness."

Foods that are most likely to trigger negative responses in the body are milk, eggs, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and shellfish.

Jorge Plaza Marquez says that certain people are more likely than others to become allergy-prone. If, say, a parent or sibling has already exhibited an allergic reaction to food, there are high chances that a family member might follow suit.

"Speak to a qualified healthcare provider the moment you notice initial systems manifesting," Marquez urges. "These may be eczema, hives, swelling, faintness, difficulty swallowing, or wheezing."

Why is the chef so passionate about this branch of gastronomy? For Marquez, the poof is in the pudding. Research has revealed some alarming statistics. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 4% of adults and 6% of children suffer from some form of food allergy.

Bear in mind that, although these are prevalent amongst children, allergies can manifest at any age. Renowned allergists have confirmed that people can develop allergies overnight to foods they have been consuming problem-free for years.

"In fact," Marquez reveals, "some studies even suggest that parents may be unwittingly cultivating allergies in their children from birth. That is why, after consulting with a trained professional, it's best to introduce common food allergens, like peanuts, when your baby is ready to ingest solid food (usually around 6 months of age). This acclimatizes the body to allergens and reduces the risk of a food allergy."

The chef encourages people to learn to distinguish between food allergies and food intolerances.

"A food intolerance such as lactose intolerance can cause minor illness," Jorge Plaza Marquez points out. "However, allergies cause life-threatening reactions such as anaphylaxis."

More on Jorge Plaza Marquez

When asked why he is so passionate about healthy eating, the chef's answer is quite simple. Marquez has overcome weight issues and health disorders of his own to embrace a clean and healthy lifestyle.

Whether he is making a delicious herbed bone broth or a gluten-free berry tartlet, Jorge Plaza Marquez is a strong advocate for making informed eating choices. His mission is to inspire other people to be more cautious about what they consume and empower them with the right knowledge to pursue a healthy diet.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561757/Chef-Jorge-Plaza-Marquez-Shares-Insights-Into-the-Causes-of-Food-Allergies-and-How-to-Combat-Them