Sleep-startup Cloudy Joins Google Brand Accelerator

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / Cloudy, a DTC health and wellness brand with a concentration in sleep has announced today that it has joined the Google Brand Accelerator program. Google's Brand Accelerator is an exclusive invitation-only program developed to help support disruptive brands that have high-growth potential. Cloudy's flagship product is its Diffuser, a device that allows for inhalation of melatonin. Using this delivery method allows for rapid absorption of the ingredients, making it one of the fastest-acting sleep aids available.

Google's Brand Accelerator only chooses a small handful of companies to work with each quarter and hand-picked Cloudy for Q4. The program gives Cloudy personal strategic, planning, and analytic support from the Google team. "Joining the program gave us access to several invaluable tools such as Fortune 500 account representatives, internal Google Ad data, consumer behaviors and a number of other resources that would otherwise cost tens of thousands of dollars," says Cloudy's Founder, John Robb.

Google's Digital Marketing Experts and Strategists are managing the ad buys across Google's network of placements (Search, Shopping, YouTube, Display) while leveraging Cloudy's creatives. The new placements are expanding Cloudy's ads reach, which previously were only on Facebook and Instagram.

Cloudy is a health and wellness startup creating science-backed natural products to help reduce stress and improve quality of sleep. Cloudy was founded in 2019 and sells primarily through its website, trycloudy.com.

