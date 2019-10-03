Regulatory News:

After winning the Grand Prix de la Transparence "All Categories" Award in 2018, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has been recognized once again in 2019 for the quality of its financial and sustainability reporting. In the 10th Grands Prix de la Transparence Awards held yesterday, Mercialys received the award for the year's Best Registration Document.

Since 2009, the Grands Prix de la Transparence Awards have assessed the quality of regulatory reporting by SBF 120 companies each year, based on a public methodology covering four key resources: Registration Document, Code of Ethics, Website and General Meeting Brochure. 201 objective and demanding rating criteria are analyzed each year, making it possible to identify the companies with the best transparency practices from this leading index on the Paris stock exchange.

These awards are overseen by an independent scientific committee made up of organizations and associations from the Paris market representing users of financial and sustainability information:

French Asset Management Association (AFG)

- French Association of Individual Shareholders (APAI)

- Euronext

- French Federation of Individual Investors and Investment Clubs (F2IC)

- French Federation of Employee Shareholder Associations (FAS)

- Institute of Law, Ethics and Property (IDEP)

- French Institute of Directors (IFA)

- Paris Europlace

- French Association of Financial Analysts (SFAF)

The French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) also takes part in the awards ceremony, which brings together large numbers of executives, directors and investor relations officers from SBF 120 companies each year.

In addition to the award for Best Registration Document, Mercialys was also nominated in 2019 in the categories for the year's Best Website and Best General Meeting Brochure, with these nominations recognizing the top 3 companies from the SBF 120 in each of these areas.

After: 1/ maintaining its two EPRA* Gold Awards for the strength of its financial and sustainability reporting, 2/ its latest progress in the GRESB** and the renewal of its Green Star status, and 3/ the SBTi's*** certification of its strategy to reduce its carbon emissions, Mercialys is positioned more than ever as a leading company for CSR in France, committed to sustainable development and respecting all its stakeholders.

The European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) works to promote, develop and represent listed European real estate companies. The EPRA publishes Best Practices Recommendations (BPRs) that define financial and sustainability reporting guidelines for listed real estate companies.

** The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) is the leading international benchmark that assesses the CSR performance and policies of real estate companies each year. Green Star is the highest category in this ranking.

*** The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a non-profit organization that assesses, based on criteria defined by scientific experts, the alignment between the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets set by companies and the recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in order to ensure that these targets effectively limit the increase in global temperatures to 2°C by 2050 compared with 1990.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property.

At June 30, 2019, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,123 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 184.3 million on an annualized basis. It owns assets with an estimated value of Euro 3.8 billion (including transfer taxes) at June 30, 2019. Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2019, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

