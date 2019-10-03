Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision(FR0011799907 GV), a biotechnology company developing molecular and Artificial Intelligence tools to control quality and safety of genetically modified genome, announced today the signature of a supply agreement with PolyAn in the field of manufacturing and supply of coverslips.

The recent development of Life Science Research (LSR) product line by Genomic Vision has increased the need for high quality silanized glass coverslips. Together with the growing demand for coverslips, it appeared necessary to secure the best surface quality.

In order to address this challenge, Genomic Vision looked for a new partner able to produce high quality coverslip to become its manufacturing partner.

Florence Mahé, Head of R&D and manufacturing at Genomic Vision, declared: "PolyAn is the right partner for Genomic Vision for coverslip manufacturing: high quality standard, process scale up capabilities and strong expertise in glass surface functionalization. The Genomic Vision coverslip is a key consumable without which DNA could not be combed correctly. Consumption of coverslip has been constantly increasing these last years. In 2018, more than 20.000 units have been used in the world."

Fridtjof Lechhart, CEO of PolyAn, added: "We are very glad for having set up this exclusive supply agreement with Genomic Vision. With the development of the different promising assay in the LSR field, such as in Quality Control and in DNA replication, we are confident that we will be able to meet the demand, to increase the batch size and therefore the production. We are also pleased to participate in providing researchers, doctors and patient with high quality and accurate results thanks to best quality surfaces to stretch DNA strands."

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

Genomic Vision is a biotechnology company developing molecular and Artificial Intelligence tools to control quality and safety of genetically modified genome in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes.

Genomic Vision proprietary molecular tools provide robust quantitative measurements that are needed to enable high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are currently use for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases.

Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 30 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

ABOUT POLYAN

PolyAn is a nanotechnology company specialized in the modification of surfaces using Molecular Surface Engineering (MSE). Since 1996 PolyAn develops and manufactures consumables for multiplex diagnostic and Life Science research.

PolyAn is certified according to DIN ISO 9001. PolyAn's production facilities also include a class 7 cleanroom.

