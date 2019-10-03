Regulatory News:

Acting on the recommendation of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU), at its meeting on 1 August 2019, unanimously appointed Olivier de Langavant to the position of Chief Executive Officer1 with effect from 1 November 2019, as a replacement for Michel Hochard.

Aussie B. Gautama, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Maurel Prom, commented:

"The Board of Directors thanks Michel Hochard for his commitment and work accomplished since 2014 in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer of the Maurel Prom Group. The quality of the results achieved during his term of office, in particular the success of the Group's financial restructuring and the success of its development strategy, has put the Group in a position to pursue growth on a sustainable basis.

"We are delighted to welcome Olivier de Langavant to Maurel Prom. His experience and knowledge of our industry, together with his strategic and operational skills, will be invaluable to the Group's continued development.

1 On the condition precedent that he sign his contract. As this condition was fulfilled today, his appointment is now confirmed.

Olivier de Langavant

Following positions in France and then the Ivory Coast, Olivier de Langavant joined Elf Aquitaine (now Total) in 1981 as a reservoir engineer a role which took him to France, the Congo, the United States and Colombia before being appointed Operations Director in the Netherlands.

He served as Deputy Managing Director of Total E&P Angola from 1998 to 2002, and then Managing Director of Total E&P Myanmar.

In 2005, he returned to Angola as Managing Director of Total E&P Angola.

In 2009, Olivier de Langavant was appointed Finance, Economics Information Systems SVP of Total E&P, based at the Total Group's head office, before taking up the position of Strategy, Business Development and R&D SVP of Total E&P in 2011. From 2015 to 2017, he served as the Total Group's SVP for the Asia-Pacific region, based in Singapore.

Since 2012, he has also been a member of the Total Group's Management Committee (Group Performance Management Committee since 2015).

