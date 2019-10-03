TBWAHelsinki: A Nordic Paint Company Launches a New Collection to Protect Endangered Species

HELSINKI, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tikkurila's new Endangered Colors collection consists of nine different colors, each representing an endangered animal species - such as giant panda, Siberian tiger and snowy owl. Tikkurila donates one euro per sold product to the protection of endangered animals.

According to an environmental report by the United Nations*, one million plant and animal species will face extinction during the next decades. As species go extinct, unique colors are forever lost.

Nine colors, nine threatened animal species

As the name suggests, the colors included in Tikkurila's Endangered Colors collection draw from the colors of threatened animal species. The collection consists of nine colors, each representing one threatened species.

The species in the product family include, for example, Siamese fighting fish, Siberian tiger, giant panda and Sumatran orangutan.

In addition to bringing attention to a global concern, a fundamental part of the campaign is to give tangible aid to the protection of threatened animal species: one euro is donated to the protection of endangered species with each sold package.

- The goal of Tikkurila's paints has always been to protect buildings and furniture, thus increasing their lifespan. With Endangered Colors this effort expands to the most threatened species on the planet. I believe that we can raise awareness, help protect threatened animal species, and make sure future generations can enjoy a colourful tomorrow, says Elisa Markula, CEO at Tikkurila.

Low-emission paint in an environmentally friendly package

The new paints and their packages are designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible. All the products in Endangered Colors collection are low-emission, water-borne paints and packed in packages made of recycled plastic.

- Quality, sustainability and safety are our guiding principles in raw material selection and product development, and throughout all our operations. Our goal is to continuously reduce our environmental impact by investing in the development and promotion of water-borne and low-emission paints, Markula underlines.

Tikkurila's Endangered Colors collection will be first launched in Russia, China, Finland and the Baltics. The new paints arrive in stores in 2020.

*The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES)

More info about the campaign: endangeredcolors.tikkurila.com

Sustainable Nordicness

Tikkurila is a leading Nordic paint company with expertise that spans decades. We develop premium products and services that provide our customers with quality that will stand the test of time and weather. We operate in around ten countries and our 2,700 dedicated professionals share the joy of building a vivid future through surfaces that make a difference. In 2018, our revenue totaled EUR 562 million. The company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Nordic quality from start to finish since 1862.

