Regulatory News:
AKKA (Paris:AKA) announces the following expected financial calendar for the publication of 2020 quarterly, interim and annual financial results:
Event
Press Release*
Presentation meeting
Third-quarter 2019 revenue
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Full-year 2019 revenue
Thursday, February 6, 2020
Full-year 2019 results
Tuesday, March 17 2020
Wednesday March 18, 2020
First-quarter 2020 revenue
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Half-year 2020 revenue
Monday, July 27, 2020
Half-year 2020 results
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Third-quarter 2020 revenue
Thursday, November 5, 2020
* Press release published after market close (subject to change)
In case of discrepancy between the French and English versions of the press release, only the French version shall be deemed valid.
About AKKA
AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).
Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With 21,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2018.
AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Segment A ISIN code: FR0004180537.
