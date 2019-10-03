Regulatory News:

AKKA (Paris:AKA) announces the following expected financial calendar for the publication of 2020 quarterly, interim and annual financial results:

Event Press Release* Presentation meeting Third-quarter 2019 revenue Tuesday, November 12, 2019 Full-year 2019 revenue Thursday, February 6, 2020 Full-year 2019 results Tuesday, March 17 2020 Wednesday March 18, 2020 First-quarter 2020 revenue Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Half-year 2020 revenue Monday, July 27, 2020 Half-year 2020 results Tuesday, September 15, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 Third-quarter 2020 revenue Thursday, November 5, 2020

* Press release published after market close (subject to change)

In case of discrepancy between the French and English versions of the press release, only the French version shall be deemed valid.

About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With 21,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2018.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Segment A ISIN code: FR0004180537.

