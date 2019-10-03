Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Notice of Results

3 October 2019

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited



("SREIT"/ the "Company" / "Group")

Notice of Results

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, will announce its Half Year results for the six months ended 30 September 2019 on Tuesday 26 November 2019.

A presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the morning of the results. For details of the meeting, please contact FTI Consulting on the below.

-End-

