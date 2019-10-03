Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Notice of Results
PR Newswire
London, October 2
3 October 2019
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
("SREIT"/ the "Company" / "Group")
Notice of Results
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, will announce its Half Year results for the six months ended 30 September 2019 on Tuesday 26 November 2019.
A presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the morning of the results.
