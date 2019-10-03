Anzeige
03.10.2019
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Notice of Results

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, October 2

3 October 2019

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited


("SREIT"/ the "Company" / "Group")

Notice of Results

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, will announce its Half Year results for the six months ended 30 September 2019 on Tuesday 26 November 2019.

A presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the morning of the results. For details of the meeting, please contact FTI Consulting on the below.

-End-

For further information:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited:
Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery / Frank Sanderson		020 7658 6000
FTI Consulting:
Dido Laurimore / Richard Gotla / Methuselah Tanyanyiwa
schroderrealestate@fticonsulting.com		020 3727 1000

