EQS Group-Media / 2019-10-03 / 08:22 *Media Release* *Successful Capital Increase of the HSC Fund* *Zurich, 3. October 2019 - The Fund Management company announces that the capital increase of Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund (HSC Fund) was oversubscribed multiple times and was thus successfully completed. The issue proceeds amount to around CHF 99 million.* The capital increase carried out from 9 to 20 September for the HSC Fund was met with strong interest among investors leading to a multiple significant oversubscription. In addition to subscriptions by existing investors, new investors were also included in the group of investors. The capital increase was carried out on a commission basis (best effort basis) as part of a subscription offer in Switzerland. During the subscription period, there was no official trading of subscription rights. With a subscription ratio of four to one, 868,570 shares were subscribed at an issue price of CHF 114 per share within the subscription period which expired on 20 September 2019. This brings the total number of outstanding shares to 4,342,851, which are now being traded OTC by Bank J. Safra Sarasin. The bank's Real Estate Hub has many years of profound experience in the indirect real estate market. In line with the investment strategy of the HSC Fund, the proceeds from the issue will be invested in attractive properties in Switzerland in order to further expand the portfolio. The listing of the HSC Fund on the SIX Swiss Exchange announced in 2016 is approaching and is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2019. The listing will allow investors to benefit from increased liquidity and standardised trading of their fund shares. The HSC Fund will be listed in the "SXI Real Estate Broad" and "SXI Real Estate Funds Broad". All relevant documents relating to the capital increase can be obtained at www.HelveticaProperty.com [1] or www.swissfunddata.ch [2] *FOR MORE INFORMATION* Hans R. Holdener CEO and Managing Partner Phone + 41 43 544 70 80 E-Mail hrh@helveticaproperty.com All press releases can be found at www.HelveticaProperty.com [1] *About Helvetica Property Investors AG* Helvetica Property Investors is an independent partner-owned and managed real estate fund management company regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Helvetica Property Investors offers the full spectrum of real estate investments, including investment strategies, investment property selection, deal structuring, acquisitions, financing, portfolio management and sales. The firm offers both direct and indirect real estate investments in Switzerland on behalf of its clients. Helvetica Property Investors acts as fund and asset manager for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund. *About Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund* The Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund (HSC Fund) is an open contractual real estate investment fund under Swiss law open to all investors. The fund is suited for long-term value investors interested in a stable and consistent cash-flow. The fund invests in commercial properties with value appreciation potential across the most dynamic economic regions in Switzerland. The focus is on potentially undervalued properties with an attractive cash-flow yield. The fund manager pursues an active hands-on management approach to unlock and realize hidden potential in the properties by means of revitalization, renovations, vacancy reductions and lease extensions. The long-term goal is to build a broadly diversified portfolio by region, type of use, object size and tenant mix.

