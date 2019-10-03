Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C1PB ISIN: NO0003070609 Ticker-Symbol: I8X 
Berlin
03.10.19
08:16 Uhr
0,144 Euro
+0,000
+0,21 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,147
0,153
30.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IDEX BIOMETRICS
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA0,144+0,21 %