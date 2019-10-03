Dante Labs today announced that it has begun installing Illumina next generation sequencing (NGS) technology at its new European headquarters in Italy to make whole genome sequencing (WGS) and whole exome sequencing (WES) available and accessible to individuals around the world through its global direct-to-consumer genomics platform. Sequencing will be carried out using Illumina's most powerful sequencer, the NovaSeq 6000 System, providing high throughput genomic testing.

Andrea Riposati, Chief Executive Officer of Dante Labs, said: "We are delighted to work with Illumina's leading platform technology to help more people around the world make informed decisions about their lifestyle and health based on the knowledge of their genome. We currently offer the only test that analyses 100% of people's DNA. Through the stories of our users, we witness the transformative power of genomics every day, for individuals as well as for society as a whole. This is only the beginning."

Paula Dowdy, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Commercial Operations, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Illumina, said: "We are pleased that Dante Labs has selected Illumina technology to provide WGS at a premium depth of coverage and rapid turnaround time. We share their vision of positively influencing personal healthcare by unlocking the power of the genome."

Dante Labs' WGS-based test kits are purchased online and the DNA sample is provided by spitting saliva into a small tube that is mailed back to the company. Proprietary bioinformatics analysis interprets the meaning of specific genetic variations and reports are delivered in an easy-to-understand, user-friendly format. Customers can gain knowledge of their predisposition to developing diseases such as hereditary cancers, heart failure, diabetes and other metabolic diseases, Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, autism and other common conditions. Testing can also inform people about their ability to metabolise certain medicines and can support the journey of individuals with rare and undiagnosed genetic diseases. More broadly, Dante Lab's genomic analysis can help people make decisions about their diet, wellness and lifestyle.

Dante Labs selected Illumina sequencers for its growth based on Illumina's role as a pioneer in advancing genomic technologies and applications combined with a reputation for accuracy, consistency and unsurpassed local technical support.

Dante Labs' mission is to make the most advanced genomic tests accessible to everyone. To-date, it has customers in more than 80 countries who have personally experienced the power of the whole genome. Its global whole genome sequencing platform enables individuals to access actionable insights on their predispositions, reaction to medications and personalised medicine everywhere in the world. To learn more or to purchase a Dante Labs whole genome sequencing test, visit www.dantelabs.com and follow @DanteLabs.

