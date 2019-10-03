Curve hires payments pro Nathalie Oestmann to propel business through next phase of growth

Curve, the Over-The-Top banking platform that consolidates multiple cards and accounts into one smart card and an even smarter app, has today appointed Nathalie Oestmann as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Nathalie brings with her a wealth of experience across marketing, commercial, and operations in the payments industry. Payments is in her DNA and she has enjoyed a distinguished career, holding senior management positions at the likes of Amex, Samsung Pay and IDEMIA. During her time at Samsung, Nathalie successfully launched the Samsung Pay solution across six European countries and established strategic partnerships across the entire payments ecosystem.

Nathalie's new role at Curve will see her take on responsibility for Operations and People at one of the UK's fastest growing startups. Nathalie will be responsible for executing the strategy developed by the leadership team and ensure that all parts of the Curve organisation continue to work in harmony in preparation for its expansion into Europe and the US in 2020.

"Nathalie is an incredibly talented and energetic force and it is testament to the heights Curve has reached that we can welcome someone of Nathalie's calibre to the team at Curve as our new Chief Operating Officer." Said Shachar Bialick, Founder and CEO. "Nathalie's industry experience and track record make her the ideal choice to propel the team forward as we progress in our mission to move banking to the cloud and accelerate our growth" added Bialick.

"I feel privileged to be joining Curve at this pivotal moment as it scales its platform, offering, and customer base," said Nathalie Oestmann, Curve's new COO. "The company's vision of moving banking to the cloud is both unique and powerful and it provides its customers with a compelling value proposition with minimal behavioural change. My primary objective at Curve will be to ensure we realise our full potential as we take the company into our next chapter of growth" she added.

Nathalie joins Curve in a period of phenomenal growth and recent successes for the all-your-cards-in-one business. Just last month the company broke the record for fastest startup to raise £4M in crowdfunding. After initially smashing its £1M target in under five minutes, the round was eventually closed at £6M after being massively oversubscribed. In July Curve closed its series B funding round, valuing the business at a quarter of a billion dollars. The company has also announced proposed US expansion and has an imminent new product announcement.

