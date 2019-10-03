PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: Fitch Ratings upgrades LSR Group's rating to 'B+', outlook stable 03-Oct-2019 / 08:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fitch Ratings upgrades LSR Group's rating to 'B+', outlook stable St. Petersburg, Russia - 3 October, 2019 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX :LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that Fitch Ratings has upgraded LSR's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'B'. The Outlook on the IDR has been revised to Stable from Positive. Simultaneously, Fitch has upgraded the senior unsecured rating of the outstanding bond issues to 'B+'/'RR4' from 'B'/'RR4'. For more information please contact: Investor Relations Media Relations LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru Igor Tsoy Director of Investor Relations E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru About LSR Group: PJSC LSR Group is one of Russia's leading residential real estate developers and building materials producers. Founded in 1993, the business of LSR Group is concentrated in the three largest regions of Russia - Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg. The main business areas of the Company are real estate development and construction and production of building materials. LSR Group carries out projects in all segments of residential real estate market: mass market, business and elite. In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2018, LSR Group had revenue of RUB146.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB36.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB16.2 billion. As of 31 December 2018 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounted to 7.8 million m2 with a market value of RUB186 billion. Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG). www.lsrgroup.ru [1] ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: LSRG LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 22232 EQS News ID: 884881 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f69150ed01d3088b34284c75345c9309&application_id=884881&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2019 02:45 ET (06:45 GMT)