Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: D Share Purchase Offer 03-Oct-2019 / 08:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3 October 2019 Fuller, Smith and Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's") D Share Purchase Offer Further to the publication on 6 September 2019 of the explanatory circular regarding the D Share Scheme (the "Circular"), the passing of all the required resolutions at Fuller's Extraordinary General Meeting on 1 October 2019 and the issue and allotment of the D Shares on 2 October 2019, Numis Securities Limited ("Numis") (acting as principal, and not as agent, nominee or trustee for Fuller's) has agreed with Fuller's to make the D Share Purchase Offer in accordance with the Circular and the terms of the Purchase Offer Deed. Numis hereby makes the D Share Purchase Offer, acting as principal (and not as agent, nominee or trustee), to purchase all of the D Shares in issue (except for those D Shares held by the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Employee Share Trust 1998) (being 552,030,154 D Shares) for an amount of 12.5 pence per D Share, free of all expenses and commissions, on the terms set out in the Circular and the Purchase Offer Deed. Each of the Directors and the Company Secretary of Fuller's are irrevocably authorised (on behalf of holders of the D Shares) to accept the D Share Purchase Offer and no holders of D Shares are separately able to accept or reject the D Share Purchase Offer. A further announcement will be made following the completion of the D Share Purchase Offer. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular, which can be viewed on Fuller's website at www.fullers.co.uk/corporate/investors [1]. Enquiries: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary - 020 8996 2073 Numis Securities Limited Christopher Wilkinson / Jonathan Abbott - 020 7260 1211 Computershare Shareholder Helpline Tel: 0370 889 4096 (or +44 (0) 370 889 4096 if calling from outside the United Kingdom) Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. The helpline is open between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Please note that calls may be monitored or recorded and the helpline cannot provide financial, legal or tax advice or advice on the merits of the Resolutions or the D Share Scheme. Important Notices This announcement has been issued by and is the sole responsibility of the Company. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. The information in this announcement is subject to change. This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell, otherwise dispose of or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, otherwise dispose of, issue, purchase, otherwise acquire or subscribe for, any security. This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the D Share Scheme in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise or where such offer would require a prospectus to be published. Neither this announcement, nor any other document issued in connection with the proposed Return of Capital, may be issued or distributed to any person except under circumstances which do not constitute an offer to the public under applicable securities laws. Numis, which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for the Company and for no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement and is not advising, or acting for, any other person and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the matters referred to in this announcement. Neither Numis, nor any of its affiliates, owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Numis in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise. This announcement has been prepared in accordance with English law, the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the UKLA and information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside England. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in, into or from jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this announcement or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial or tax advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, fund manager, solicitor, accountant, tax advisor or other appropriate independent financial adviser duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if not, from any appropriately authorised independent financial adviser. ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: FUR - announcement of the D Share Scheme on 4 September TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 22171 EQS News ID: 884677 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a72264e170293f033281a8f0461f2b0b&application_id=884677&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2019 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)