American Manganese Inc. Begins Testing Third-Party Lithium-ion Battery Materials

Disassembled End-of-Life Lithium-ion Batteries and Scrap Cathode Materials Received from Asia, North America, and Europe

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's independent contract lab, Kemetco Research, has begun testing third-party lithium-ion battery materials, following the successful testing of the pilot plant project's fifth and final stage, announced in the Company's September 17, 2019 news release.

The third-party materials are disassembled end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and manufacturing scrap cathode sent from Asia, North America, and Europe. The third-party material will undergo all five stages of the Company's patented lithium-ion battery recycling process, RecycLiCoTM, to achieve high recovery and battery grade purity of lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese.

"We are extremely pleased with the development and testing of our lithium-ion battery recycling pilot plant project," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "We are in an excellent position to demonstrate our years of experience to potential tier-one partners in the lithium-ion battery industry."

Test results will be reported as they are completed and received.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

