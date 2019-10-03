Anzeige
03.10.2019 | 09:49
Panther Metals PLC - Company Presentation

PR Newswire

London, October 3

3 October 2019

Panther Metals PLC

("Panther" or the "Company")

Company Presentation

Panther Metals Plc (NEX:PALM) is pleased to announce that its Q4 2019 Company presentation can be found at: https://www.panthermetals.co.uk/investors/presentation

The Directors accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

The Company
PANTHER METALS PLC
Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer
Mitchell Smith, Chief Operating Officer
www.panthermetals.co.uk
+ 44 (0)7971 957 685
+ 1 (604) 209 6678
info@panthermetals.co.uk
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Guy Miller

Company broker
SI CAPITAL LIMITED
Nick Emerson
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930




+44 (0) 1438 416 500

