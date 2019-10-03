Royal Philips: Philips teams with Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex in first of its kind emergency response collaboration in the UK

October 3, 2019

Livestream of real-time patient data in the air enhances remote medical advice for receiving hospitals to better prepare for patient arrival on the ground



Philips RDT Enhanced Data Service (EDS) technology allows for secure encrypted patient data transmission

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and London, United Kingdom - Royal Philips(AAKSS) will equip all of its emergency service helicopters with the Philips RDT Tempus ALS [1] and Philips IntelliSpace Corsium web-based software platform. AAKSS, which makes nearly 2,500 life-saving missions a year, many requiring urgent transfer of patients to major trauma centers across London, Brighton and Southampton, will be the first Emergency Service in the UK to use this new life-saving technology.

The collaboration with Philips RDT and Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex (AAKSS) in the UK marks the first time anywhere in the world that Helicopter Emergency Service (HEMS) teams, which include a doctor and paramedic, can live stream patient medical information - including electrocardiogram (ECG), body temperature, heart rhythm, pulse and respiration rate and blood pressure - from the scene to the receiving hospital, as well as the on-call air ambulance team. Philips Enhanced Data Service (EDS) minimizes data packets to enhance reliability over low bandwidth preventing data loss during transmission.

"This collaboration recognizes our position as one of the world's leading air ambulance services bringing the most sophisticated technology to support the highly skilled medical teams we deploy across Kent, Surrey and Sussex," said David Welch, Chief Executive Officer of Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex. "This will have a very significant impact in helping us to save lives and improve patient outcomes across the south east. With AAKSS demonstrating its application in real-life situations, we are confident the technology will be adopted by other air ambulances and partners in the health service."

Philips IntelliSpace Corsium web-based software platform

IntelliSpace Corsium expands the pre-hospital scope of secure data-sharing and care wider than ever before. The Philips RDT Tempus ALS captures and transmits clinical and on-scene data to be shared and reviewed in a two-way real-time consultation, to enhance decision making for AAKSS and other care givers. The Tempus ALS solution consists of the Tempus Pro portable, vital signs monitor, and the Tempus LS defibrillator. The monitor and defibrillator devices connect wirelessly together to share data and transfer patient vitals, waveforms and images into Philips IntelliSpace Corsium, a web-based software platform. This connectivity will provide the AAKSS with an interactive ECG measurement and two-way communication, enabling rapid clinical and transport decision support and seamless electronic patient care reporting (ePCR) integration.

"In emergency situations where every second counts, having the ability to livestream a patient's physiology data from an incident scene - whether in route on the ground or in the air - offers a tremendous opportunity for our team to improve the outcomes for our patients," said Dr. Richard Lyon, Associate Medical Director, Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex. "This collaboration with Philips RDT allows our teams to give better remote medical advice for our receiving hospitals to better prepare for the patient's arrival. As a charity that continually strives to improve patient care through innovation, we are excited to be working with Philips RDT and see the positive benefit this novel technology will bring."

"AAKSS takes an approach of innovation and thought leadership to help enhance patient outcomes through delivering the most effective patient care," said Arman Voskerchyan, Business Leader of Therapeutic Care at Philips. "It's exciting to collaborate with a team who visions that data-how it's used, how it's transmitted, and how it connects people and relevant information - and predictive analytics, derived from data, is the future of connected care. Connectivity and digital technology continue to drive how we are helping to save lives and improve patient care."

Philips leadership in Emergency Care solutions

Philips acquired RDT, a leading innovator of advanced solutions for the pre-hospital market providing monitoring, cardiac therapy and data management, in June 2018. RDT's portfolio of comprehensive connected emergency care solutions further strengthened Philips' leadership position in the resuscitation and emergency care market. This latest example of teaming with AAKSS further demonstrates Philips' ability to innovate, drive digital transformation in healthcare, and enter new markets.

Philips offers a range of proven monitoring and therapeutic products and solutions to help emergency medical services, hospitals and lay responders accelerate the delivery of care at the scene. Technologies include automated external defibrillators, and data management solutions. More information on Philips Emergency Care and Resuscitation is available here.



[1] Tempus ALS is a modular monitor/defibrillator system consisting of Tempus Pro monitor and Tempus LS defibrillator. Tempus LS is not available for sale in the USA.

Tel: + 44

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips

About Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex

Founded in November 1989, Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex (AAKSS) is one of the world's leading Air Ambulance and Helicopter Emergency Medical Services at the forefront of utilizing technology and innovation to save lives and improve patient outcomes. AAKSS serves a resident population of 4.7 million across South East England and millions more who pass through the region every year. Its highly skilled medical teams utilize state-of-the-art helicopters, emergency response vehicles, innovative technology and cutting-edge medical equipment and techniques to provide 24/7, world class, pre-hospital emergency medical treatment and care in all weather conditions. It works collaboratively with the wider ambulance service and more than 20 hospitals including several Major Trauma Centres in London.

