Referring to the bulletin from Embracer Group AB's annual general meeting, held on 17 September 2019, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 3:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Oct 7, 2019. The order book will not change. Short name: EMBRAC B Terms: Split: 3:1 Current ISIN: SE0009241706 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Oct 4, 2019 New ISIN code: SE0013121589 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Oct 7, 2019 For further information about the split, please contact Embracer Group AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.