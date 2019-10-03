Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2019

WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 
Xetra
02.10.19
17:35 Uhr
5,033 Euro
-0,104
-2,02 %
03.10.2019 | 10:49
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation SpareBank 1 Østlandet EUR500mil 5yr

PR Newswire

London, October 3

Post-Stabilisation Notice

03 October 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

SpareBank 1 Østlandet

EUR 500,000,000

0.25% Senior Preferred Unsecured Notes due 30 September 2024

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EMTN Programme.

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:SpareBank 1 Østlandet
Guarantor (if any):None
ISIN:XS2057872595
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 500,000,000
Description:0.25% Senior Preferred Unsecured Notes due 30 September 2024
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
BayernLB
Goldman Sachs International
Nordea

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


