COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation SpareBank 1 Østlandet EUR500mil 5yr
PR Newswire
London, October 3
Post-Stabilisation Notice
03 October 2019
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
SpareBank 1 Østlandet
EUR 500,000,000
0.25% Senior Preferred Unsecured Notes due 30 September 2024
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EMTN Programme.
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|SpareBank 1 Østlandet
|Guarantor (if any):
|None
|ISIN:
|XS2057872595
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 500,000,000
|Description:
|0.25% Senior Preferred Unsecured Notes due 30 September 2024
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BayernLB
Goldman Sachs International
Nordea
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.