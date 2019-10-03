While H119 revenues were slightly below those reported a year ago, Expert System is confident of meeting revenue expectations for the full year, which imply year-on-year growth of 13%. Management is using the funds raised in April to accelerate investment in sales and support. Although this reduces our EBITDA forecasts for FY19 and FY20, it should lead to stronger revenue growth in the medium term as the company takes advantage of the strong interest in the practical application of artificial intelligence in business processes.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...