The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 2.35% between 2019-2023

The report, Passenger Car Security Systems market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Emergence of connected cars will drive the Passenger Car Security Systems market

Advancements in IoT technology have enabled the development of connected cars. These cars can communicate with each other as well as with other non-automotive devices. However, the software in connected cars is vulnerable to malware attacks and hacking, which can result in car and data theft. To overcome this challenge, car manufacturers are integrating security systems such as access control systems, immobilizers, interactive radio-wave remote control, and remote keys into their vehicles. The increasing adoption of connected cars will be a significant factor in driving the expansion of the passenger car security systems market. Although the growth momentum of the passenger car security systems market will decelerate, it will continue to register a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Growth of biometric technology An emerging trend in the Passenger Car Security Systems market

Market vendors are exploring the applications of biometric technology in vehicle access, ignition permission, anti-theft systems, and onboard communication program in automobiles. Although biometric systems are incorporated in luxury and high-end cars, they are going to be adopted in the mass mid-segment cars in the next five years. The rising adoption of biometric technology in vehicles has been identified as a critical passenger car security systems market trend that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

