Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $23bn Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Drugs Industry and Market

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global macular degeneration and other retinal diseases market is estimated at $14.85bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
Report Scope
• Global AMD and Other Retinal Diseases Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Revenue forecasts for Global AMD and Other Retinal Diseases Drugs Market by Disease Segment from 2019-2029:
• Wet AMD
• Dry AMD
• Diabetic Retinopathy
• Other Retinal Diseases
• Revenue forecasts for Global AMD and Other Retinal Diseases Drugs Market by Product from 2019-2029:
• Lucentis
• Eylea
• Avastin
• Visudyne
• Others
• Revenue forecasts for the Global AMD and Other Retinal Diseases Drugs Market by Region from 2019-2029:
• U.S.
• Japan
• China
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Spain
• Brazil
• Russia
• India
• Rest of the World
• Discussion and profiles of the below selected leading companies:
• Acucela, Inc.
• Allergan Plc
• Bayer AG
• F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd.
• GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.
• IVERIC bio, Inc.
• Novartis AG
• Pfizer, Inc.
• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
• Valent Pharmaceuticals International, Plc
• Analysis of the Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats of the global AMD and other retinal diseases market
• The report also includes a SWOT and STEP analysis of the global AMD and other retinal diseases market
• Discussion on the pipeline for Wet AMD. Dry AMD and Diabetic Retinopathy
• Key questions answered by this report:
• How is the retinal diseases market evolving and what are the market prospects from 2018?
• What forces stimulate and restrain that market?
• What are the sales figures for retinal diseases?
• How will revenues of retinal diseases segments grow over the forecast period, 2019 to 2029?
• How will individual product sales develop to 2029?
• Which R&D pipeline products are likely to dominate the market in the next ten years, and what are their sales potentials?
• Which submarkets and national markets form the main drivers of the overall world market to 2029?
• How will social, technological, economic and political forces influence regional markets and world-level submarkets?
• How will market shares of top countries change by 2029 - with their revenues - and which regions will lead the market in 2029?
• Who are the leading companies and what are their prospects over the forecasted period?
