The following information is based on a press release from THQ Nordic AB (THQ Nordic) published on October 1, 2019 and may be subject to change. Split. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of THQ Nordic, held on September 17, 2019, approved a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by three (3) new ordinary shares (3:1). The scheduled Ex-date is October 7, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in THQ Nordic (THQNB) after 19:30 (CET), October 4, 2019. Ticker change. THQ Nordic has changed company name to Embracer Group AB as well as its ticker code as of October 2, 2019. As a result, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will also change series name of existing options, futures and forward series in THQNB after 19:30 (CET), October 4, 2019. For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=740622