Autovista Group has appointed two new Non-Executive Directors to its Board.

Dr Sati Sian and Ian Griffin each bring more than 30 years' experience in senior leadership and board level roles across a range of data, technology, information and platform-based businesses.

Paul Dunkley, Chairman of Autovista Group said, "Our new Non-Executive Directors are joining the company at an exciting time of growth and innovation and their knowledge of building high-value businesses and the M&A environment will be invaluable."

Dr Sian held a number of global operational and technology roles at IMS Health before being appointed as CEO of Allocate Software where he led a team of more than 500 staff to 50% revenue growth and 120% EBITDA growth over 30 months. He then led the very successful exit of the business to Vista Equity Partners.

Ian Griffin is a business leader, founder and entrepreneur who, among other roles, was Executive Chairman and Founder of Eviivo, a cutting-edge online hotel booking and property management provider until he negotiated its successful sale to Investcorp in 2012. In addition, as head of EMAP Automotive, Ian was responsible for building the business through acquisition and organic growth.

Lindsey Roberts, CEO of Autovista Group commented, "We are delighted to welcome Sati and Ian to the Board at such an important time for the business and look forward to their insight and counsel as we progress to the next stage of our development and expansion."

About Autovista Group

Autovista Group provides trusted pricing and specification insights for automotive decision-makers. We combine human intelligence with data and technology to give clients an independent, 360° view of the market, helping them to understand how to price, when and where to sell, and how to manage risk.

Autovista, Eurotax, Glass's and Schwacke are our highly respected, market-leading brands. Our 760 employees operate in 18 markets across Europe and Australia, turning data into insights and providing customers with best-in-class industry intelligence.

Deploying our experts' specialist skills together with our precision, geographical reach, and highly accurate data, we help customers solve today's challenges and explore tomorrow's opportunities. Together, we are shaping the future of global mobility.

