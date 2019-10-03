Worldcom Exchange Inc. (WEI): Award-Winning New England IT Company WEI Celebrates 30 Years In Business

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / WEI, a Northeast-based leader in IT solutions, celebrated 30 years of innovation, diversity, and community service this summer. In 1989, Belisario and Leslie Rosas began offering IT consulting services out of their garage in Andover, MA., under the name "Worldcom Exchange, Inc." In 1992, the company moved to its current headquarters in Salem, NH.

Beginning with a staff of three people in its first year, WEI has grown into an extended family of over 100 employees. From its first sale to today, the business has grossed more than $1 billion in revenue. During the past 30 years, overall growth has allowed the company to further its mission as a minority - and woman-owned business - expanding its community service efforts and creating a work environment where every employee can thrive.

As the scope and applications of digital technology have expanded, WEI has remained an industry leader every step of the way. In 2015, WEI was recognized with a "Fast Growth" award from CRN, a brand of the Channel Company, which ranks IT solution providers in several annual award lists. Rising on the list each year, in 2019 CRN ranked WEI #102 among the Solution Provider 500.

Beginning with basic network and PC solutions in 1989, WEI now offers consultation on a broad scope of information and system management issues, including:

Conversion to cloud storage

Implementation of cutting-edge efficiency measures

Advanced network security

Security and accessibility for remote workers

Data management for public sector organizations as well as private businesses

"WEI is extremely proud to celebrate 30 years of ethical, innovative approaches to facing the ever-changing digital landscape of the modern world," said company president, Belisario Rosas. "The company looks forward to many more years of bright possibilities and partnership opportunities with other businesses and the community alike."

WEI's dedication to corporate responsibility is seen in its extensive community-based volunteer activities under the WEI StepsUp Program's participation in an annual Back to School Drive and Thank Our Military barbecue, where care packages are put together for active duty military, in addition to other volunteer projects throughout the year. It also extends to fair hiring practices and benefits for employees, as well as dedication to green energy measures and waste reduction at its offices.

WEI is an expert in business technology, helping clients optimize their technology environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to integrate corporate strategy, new technologies, and their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

About WEI

WEI is committed to designing and delivering the most innovative IT solutions possible; building intentional, enduring relationships and doing what's right for customers, colleagues, and the community.

