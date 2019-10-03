BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Significant Shareholder - Bank of America
London, October 3
3 October 2019
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of Significant Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.
Bank of America Corporation has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (Bank of America Corporation) have become a significant shareholder of Base Resources having a relevant interest in 64,004,394 Base Resources ordinary shares representing 5.49% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.
Bank of America Corporation's interest in 64,004,394 Base Resources ordinary shares is held as follows:
|Holder of relevant interest
|Nature of relevant interest
|Class and number of securities
|Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
|Power to control voting and/or disposal of securities in its capacity as ultimate beneficial owner having a principal position
|35,418,084 ordinary shares
|Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
|Borrowing of securities pursuant to a Prime Brokerage Agreement, with power to control the voting and/or disposal of borrowed securities
|28,586,310 ordinary shares
During the past four months, Bank of America Corporation acquired 41,575,203 ordinary shares at an average of A$0.250 per share between 17 June 2019 and 1 October 2019 (excluding any securities borrowed pursuant to the prime brokerage agreement) and sold 30,000,000 ordinary shares at an average of A$0.248 per share between 12 July 2019 and 16 August 2019 (excluding any securities returned pursuant to the prime brokerage agreement).
A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
