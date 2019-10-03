BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Significant Shareholder - Bank of America

AIM and Media Release

3 October 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.

Bank of America Corporation has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (Bank of America Corporation) have become a significant shareholder of Base Resources having a relevant interest in 64,004,394 Base Resources ordinary shares representing 5.49% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Bank of America Corporation's interest in 64,004,394 Base Resources ordinary shares is held as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd Power to control voting and/or disposal of securities in its capacity as ultimate beneficial owner having a principal position 35,418,084 ordinary shares Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd Borrowing of securities pursuant to a Prime Brokerage Agreement, with power to control the voting and/or disposal of borrowed securities 28,586,310 ordinary shares

During the past four months, Bank of America Corporation acquired 41,575,203 ordinary shares at an average of A$0.250 per share between 17 June 2019 and 1 October 2019 (excluding any securities borrowed pursuant to the prime brokerage agreement) and sold 30,000,000 ordinary shares at an average of A$0.248 per share between 12 July 2019 and 16 August 2019 (excluding any securities returned pursuant to the prime brokerage agreement).

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

