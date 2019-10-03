Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave: Tim Smeets appointed as Head of Digital Transformation

Wereldhave has appointed Tim Smeets as Head of Digital Transformation as per October 1st, 2019.

Tim has been active as advisor and digital strategist at Cognizant Business Consulting and Atos Consulting and is and expert and chairman in the ShoppingTomorrow platform, investigating and contributing to the transformation of B2C and B2B retail. He has been active in multiple sectors and has over fifteen years of experience in retail in multiple roles with a track-record in information technology and the services sector. Tim will report to Matthijs Storm, CEO.

Matthijs Storm, CEO Wereldhave: "At Wereldhave, we believe they will transform into full-service centers for everyday life. The shape will be determined by the customer needs in local communities. Using the latest digital technology, we create data-driven services for these customer needs now and in the future. They should offer reasons to engage with our centers also beyond shopping. To capture this, Tim's knowledge, experience and track-record on digital transformation in retail helps Wereldhave to strengthen the attractiveness of our centers for our tenants and visitors."

Tim Smeets: "This is a great and energizing challenge. Wereldhave is now taking the opportunity to benefit from business and digital transformation through new ways of working, a better and tailored offer, supported with creative and innovative business concepts, tools and platforms. With a better understanding who our customers are, what they need and by becoming more insight-driven, we can leverage digital not just for the sake of tech, but for enrichment of experiences and providing best-in-class services."

Attachment