GelTech Solutions, Inc.: GelTech Solutions Announces a New Three Year Contract with Manitoba For FireIce Polar EcoFoam

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / GelTech Solutions' Fire Services Division (OTCQB:GLTC), a leader in innovative, environmentally-friendly firefighting agents, is pleased to announce a new multiyear contract awarded for FireIce Polar EcoFoam. The Fire Services Division has partnered with the Manitoba Sustainable Development's Wildfire Program to supply FireIce Polar EcoFoam over the next three years with the option to extend an additional year through 2022.

Manitoba Sustainable Development's role is to manage and protect the province's environment and rich biodiversity of natural resources. The agency is responsible for protecting people, property and resource values from wildfires and the adverse effects of other natural and human caused occurrences. Manitoba operates a fleet of four CL-415 and three CL-215 Super Scooper aircraft, both of which utilize on-board foam injection systems. The aircraft can carry up to 1,620 gallons of finished foam per drop.

FireIce Polar EcoFoam is an environmentally-friendly, Class A foam specifically designed for cold water mixing, a critical requirement for Canadian provinces. The formula is non-hazardous, biodegradable, and free of fluorinated surfactants. According to US Forest Service testing data, Polar EcoFoam has the lowest aquatic toxicity of any qualified product for aircraft applications. Enhanced with the latest surfactant technology, Polar EcoFoam is a high-performance firefighting agent with a reduced environmental footprint.

"We are thrilled to have been awarded a multi-year contract to supply Manitoba with our FireIce Polar EcoFoam, and proud of the continued success of the new product in the Canadian aviation market" said Matt Struzziero, Vice President of GelTech's Fire Services Division. "We delivered the first bulk order of 5,000 gallons last month and will support Manitoba with the exceptional level of customer service and responsiveness that our customer agencies expect from GelTech Solutions."

