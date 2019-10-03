NEXT Biometrics Expands Access Control Product Range

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics, a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, is launching two new products for the access control market.

One Touch Access 110 and 115 have been specifically designed for integration into time and attendance terminals, access control readers, door locks and other devices aimed at securing physical access as well as improving device-level security.

The thin form factor of the modules allows for easy incorporation into a broad range of applications and devices. Seamless hardware integration is also supported through a biometric subsystem comprised of hardware drivers, software development kits for a variety of host platforms and a NEXT-certified partner algorithm.

One Touch Access 115 also takes enhanced operating and storage temperature requirements for outdoor use and distinctive climatic conditions into consideration.

Both products are based on the patented and proven NEXT Active Thermal technology. The large active sensor area offers stable imaging, intuitive user operation and tolerance against dirt, grease and varying environmental conditions.

"Launch of the new products is part of our dedicated strategy for the access control market and will further strengthen our position in this segment," said Alain Faburel, NEXT Biometrics Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "We anticipate receiving first volume orders for One Touch Access 110 and 115 from Q1-2020 onwards, following the customary design-in phase."

One Touch Access 110 and 115 can be ordered as of today. For technical specifications and part order number, please visit www.nextbiometrics.com/applications/access-control/

