The app, backed by HGTV's Bryan Baeumler, is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HEY"

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2019) - HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC. (CSE: HEY) ("HeyBryan" or the "Company") begins trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange at the market open today on Thursday, October 3, 2019 under the symbol HEY. HeyBryan is a peer-to-peer marketplace app backed by HGTV celebrity Bryan Baeumler that connects customers to trusted "Experts" who have the skills to complete everyday home-maintenance needs in a way that is more efficient than the traditional contracting services.

Founded in 2018, the app is named after the Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler. Bryan is widely recognized as a home-maintenance expert and has been featured in multiple hit shows for over seven years, such as Island of Bryan, House of Bryan, Disaster DIY, and Leave it to Bryan.

"I am so excited for the launch of HeyBryan into the capital markets after its first year of successful operations," says Bryan Baeumler. "HeyBryan expertly responds to the need for trustworthy, high-quality work around the house. Think of it as Uber for home services. Getting small jobs done at home, and getting paid well for doing them, has never been easier. "

Lance Montgomery, CEO of HeyBryan adds: "HeyBryan launched in both Vancouver and Toronto less than one year ago, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. In 2019 alone, our user base grew by over 800% and we have quadrupled our team to support this growth."

Typical HeyBryan tasks include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, electrical, appliance repair, plumbing, flooring and carpet, lawn and yard maintenance, junk removal and more.

"HeyBryan aims to empower its users to trust that they can get the small tasks done right, while helping home maintenance experts to grow their income - leaving both parties feeling confident that they are getting fair value," added Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Plus, unlike many marketplaces, Experts can list themselves and receive leads for free, providing the ultimate flexibility. Every Expert is vetted by a criminal and background check, credit check and a telephone interview to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers.

Over the last decade, contract and gig work has shown a steady increase in popularity, growing 12 times faster than the number of permanent jobs for workers between the ages of 25 and 54 in Canada.

Crowd labour sourcing is a fast growing insistent. According to a report by Deloitte, the internet is the engine of the modern-day crowdsourcing platform. At the current rate of growth, there will be approximately five billion internet users by 2020. With the increase of internet and mobile use, crowdsourcing platforms can now match buyers to a much broader base of sellers while reducing many of the administrative hassles, combining cloud, mobile, social, and web technologies to create new marketplaces.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.

Bryan Baeumler using the app

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6572/48442_bcf807af04f3bacd_001full.jpg

