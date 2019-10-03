NanoViricides, Inc.: NanoViricides is Creating Nanomedicines to Develop Antiviral Therapies to Combat Shingles and Herpes Viruses Interviewing with Proactive Investors, President & Chairman Anil R. Diwan Outlines the History and Cutting Edge Technology Dr

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / NanoViricides, Inc., (NYSE American:NNVC) (the "Company"), a leader in developing novel nanomedicines to treat viral diseases, based on the nanoviricides® platform, announces that Anil R. Diwan, PhD, President and Executive Chairman, was interviewed by broadcast journalist Christine Corrado of Proactive Investors, a leading multi-media news organization, investor portal and events management business with offices in New York, Sydney, Toronto, Frankfurt, and London.

The Company recently announced that its first clinical drug candidate, NV-HHV-101, for the treatment of the Shingles virus (aka VZV), is on track with required preclinical GLP Safety and Toxicology studies moving towards human clinical trials. The Company has reported that NV-HHV-101 has been found to be safe and well tolerated in the clinical observation portion of the GLP Safety/Toxicology study of NV-HHV-101 as a dermal treatment. The in-life stage of the first part of the GLP studies is complete, allowing assessment of clinical observations. During the interview, Dr. Diwan discussed this major milestone and while doing so, also described the potential market for the several therapies the Company has in its pipeline. The HerpeCide™ program indications themselves represent a significant market-size opportunity of over $3 Billion.

Responding to Ms. Corrado's questions, Dr. Diwan outlined the potentially life-changing impact of the Company's antiviral therapies and the significance of addressing unmet medical needs and underserved populations affected by the viral diseases that the Company is targeting at present. The Company's current programs target a potential market opportunity of over $20 Billion.

