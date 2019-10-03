O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY Group S.A.: O'KEY Group announces interim dividend of US$ 0.05635 per share 03-Oct-2019 / 13:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release 3 October 2019 O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF US$ 0.05635 PER SHARE O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, "the Group"), one of the leading Russian food retailers, announces an interim dividend for the financial year 2019. All materials published by the Group are available on its website www.okeygroup.lu [1]. The Board has approved payment of an interim dividend in the amount of US$ 15,162,319.90, at US$ 0.05635 per share. The interim dividend will be reflected in the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2019. The record date and the date of payment for the depositary receipt holders will be further announced by the Group's depositary bank - the Bank of New York Mellon. OVERVIEW O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, RAEX - 'ruA-') operates under two main formats: hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand. As at 3 October 2019, the Group operates 165 stores across Russia (78 hypermarkets and 87 discounters). The Group opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY is the first among Russian food retailers to launch and actively develop e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates six e-commerce pick-up points in Moscow and six e-commerce pick-up points in St. Petersburg. The Group operates four distribution centres across the Russian Federation - two in Moscow and two in St. Petersburg. As at 31 December 2018 the Group employs more than 20,000 people. For the full year 2018, revenue totalled RUB 161,303,411 thousand, EBITDA reached RUB 8,644,008 thousand, and net loss for the period amounted to RUB 599,755 thousand. The O'KEY shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 44.79%, GSU Ltd - 29.52%, free float - 25.69%. DISCLAIMER These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically contain words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. For further information: Veronika Kryachko Head of Investor Relations Tel. +7 495 663 6677 ext. 404 Mob. +7 915 380 6266 Veronika.Kryachko@okmarket.ru www.okeygroup.lu [1] ISIN: US6708662019 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: OKEY LEI Code: 213800133YYU23T4L791 Sequence No.: 22261 EQS News ID: 885011 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=165d1384cdd074f733b492a43c94ae37&application_id=885011&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

October 03, 2019 07:24 ET (11:24 GMT)