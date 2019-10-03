Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named one of the top 100 adoption-friendly workplaces in the country by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, ranking number 56 overall and number 2 in the pharmaceutical category. The list recognizes organizations with the most robust adoption benefit programs, comparing financial reimbursement and paid leave offered to employees who adopt, based on a survey of organizations across the United States. The full list can be found here.

"My adoptive father helped change the trajectory of my life," said Timothy Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "Because of this, I am especially proud of the best-in-class adoption benefits we offer at Horizon, as well as our support for external organizations. Horizon believes that every child deserves a permanent and loving home, which is why we are thrilled to be recognized by the Foundation on this prestigious list."

Horizon's adoption assistance benefit provides up to $10,000 reimbursement for expenses related to the adoption of a child and adoptive parents receive up to 10 weeks of paid time off to spend time with their new child. Additionally, earlier this year, Horizon and Gift of Adoption announced the creation of the RAREis Adoption Fund to help facilitate global adoptions of children with rare diseases. The RAREis Adoption Fund supports Gift of Adoption's mission to provide financial assistance to complete the final steps of adoption of at-risk children. More than 35 percent of the financial grants provided by Gift of Adoption support finalizing adoptions of children with medical needs and close to half of these adoptions are for children with rare diseases. Horizon's three-year commitment will support the adoption of more than 30 children living with rare diseases.

About the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national, nonprofit public charity dedicated exclusively to finding permanent homes for the more than 150,000 children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Created by Wendy's founder Dave Thomas, who was adopted, the Foundation implements evidence-based, results-driven national service programs, foster care adoption awareness campaigns and innovative grantmaking. To learn more, visit davethomasfoundation.org.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com, follow us @HorizonNews on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.

