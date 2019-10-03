Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12B8E ISIN: IE00BQPVQZ61 Ticker-Symbol: HPR 
Frankfurt
02.10.19
09:14 Uhr
23,800 Euro
-1,000
-4,03 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,200
23,400
14:58
23,000
23,200
14:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC23,800-4,03 %