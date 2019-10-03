MariMed Inc Outlook Remains Positive on New Developments & Strong FinancialsMariMed Inc (OTCMKTS:MRMD) was one of the best cannabis stocks in 2018, ending the year up 311%. It's been a different story in 2019, with MRMD stock down approximately 80% year-to-date.And it's not just MariMed; the entire cannabis industry has taken a huge hit since March. Both the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) and Marijuana Life Science Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF, TSE:HMMJ) are down approximately 20%.

