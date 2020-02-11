Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTCQB: TPTW) ("the Company"), a Technology/Telecommunications Media Content Hub for Domestic and International syndication and also provides Technology solutions to businesses domestically and worldwide. CEO and Chairman of The Board, Stephen Thomas III, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on the Company's significant revenue increases, combined with their exceptionally low market cap. Jolly then asked about the Company's background and current projects. Thomas shared that his experience in the telecommunications industry began nearly twenty years ago, which has since grown into extensive experience and interest in the conversion of technologies. "I have positioned TPT Global Tech to take advantage of that new paradigm shift that is going on in new generation technology," said Thomas.

"TPT Global Tech is a technology company," said Thomas, adding that the Company currently features four primary divisions and is in the process of adding a fifth division. "We'll be getting into the whole federal space with our telecommunication infrastructure," shared Thomas. "Very soon here we will be deploying a 4G/5G network with our midwestern network," he added.

Thomas then discussed the Company's dramatic increases in revenues over the past few quarters. "The reason that we have such great revenue growth in the second and third quarter of this year is because we have completed the acquisition of SpeedConnect, one of the largest rural wireless internet service providers in the United States," he explained. "We're upgrading that infrastructure into a 4G/5G network for rural America."

"What are the deployment plans for the 4G/5G networks in rural America?" asked Jolly. Thomas noted that the deployment plan includes shifting to an upgraded spectrum. "We're upgrading it to better speeds into a 4G/5G mobile. So, we won't just be a broadband provider anymore, we'll also be a mobile provider as well, offering cellular on our infrastructure in rural America," said Thomas. "That will increase our revenues as well," he added.

Jolly then commented on the Global Media TV and Social Media Platform, and asked about this division of the Company. "We acquired all of the IP technology for social media and television from two companies, one in Asia and one in the United States," said Thomas. "We're in the process of putting in the front-end technology," he explained. "The front-end prototype will actually be done in February," said Thomas. "It will basically deliver linear broadcast channels with all of your different social media functions all in one application."

The conversation then turned to the Company's growth strategy throughout 2020. "As we start to deploy the new technology and give greater speeds, we'll be able to increase our pricing," said Thomas, adding that the upgraded technology will also allow for greater customer capacity.

Jolly then asked about the progress of the Company's PPM investment raise. "We're just getting ready to go out and do a $40 million raise, it's a Series D Preferred Offering, 8% coupon for accredited investors," said Thomas. "We're really excited about getting those guys onboard and having people contact us and be a part of our story."

To close the interview, Thomas expanded on the extensive experience and diversity of the Company's management team. "We're really excited about what we're doing and our direction," said Thomas. "We're taking conversion technology, pushing content over our infrastructure on our proprietary platforms, and positioning ourselves for incredible growth in 2020 and 2021," closed Thomas.

To hear the entire interview with TPT Global Tech Inc., follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7501522-tpt-global-tech-ceo-stephen-thomas-iii-discusses-significant-revenue-growth-with-the-stock-day

Also, watch the video presentation here: https://youtu.be/b2rPX2QXMd8

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech Inc. (TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a Technology/Telecommunications Media Content Hub for Domestic and International syndication and also provides Technology solutions to businesses domestically and worldwide. TPT Global offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT's also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates" and other terms with similar meaning. Specifically, statements about the Company's plans for accelerated growth, improved profitability, future business partners, M&A activity, new service offerings and pursuit of new markets are forward looking statements. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

CONTACT:

Frank Benedetto

619-915-9422

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52310