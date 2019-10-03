The Wonderfilm Media Corporation: Wonderfilm Appoints PCG Advisory for Investor Relations and Strategic Communications

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV:WNDR)(OTCQB:WDRFF), ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company"), a producer of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal, is excited to announce the appointment of PCG Advisory, Inc., a leading investor relations and digital strategies firm, to serve as an advisor for investor relations and strategic communications.

The change in IR advisors reflects the new market driven opportunities for Wonderfilm resulting from the unprecedented worldwide appetite for streamed media content. The online streaming business is booming, with major players like Disney, Apple, Amazon and Netflix directly battling for subscribers. Content creators like Wonderfilm are expected to be the real winners in this battle between streaming services, with the Company well positioned to significantly increase its production slate to meet new demand. For example, Disney has never previously had to rely on third party content, while Netflix now needs to adopt a similar third party model too, in order to maintain its subscriber base.

Wonderfilm views the exploding demand for content by streaming services as a significant new growth opportunity in American culture over the next 12 to 24 months.

Kirk Shaw, Wonderfilm CEO, commented, "The content creation opportunities in the market today are like a new gold rush. I've have never been more excited to be a producer and I've certainly never experienced such a market driven opportunity to build a strong company. Contracting our IR services with PCG Advisory will better focus

Wonderfilm's message directly at the new steaming opportunities and the investment community. PCG will also support Wonderfilm's recent expansion into the U.S.

We're pleased to say that after only two months of being DTC eligible, we've made great progress broadening our shareholder base in the U.S., an important goal for Wonderfilm."

Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory, added, "The production and growth opportunities available to Wonderfilm over the next two years is a story that investors should know. In addition, their risk averse production process that pre-sells films before they're shot, helps to create a predictable revenue stream, something that's unique in the industry. We look forward to working with the team at Wonderfilm and bringing this exciting story to the attention of investors across all of PCG's traditional and digital distribution channels."

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain technology companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community.

PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital and PCG Video. PCG Digital owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. PCG Video produces management interviews and highlight and informational clips to further enhance and showcase our client companies. Videos are filmed at robust production resources in PCG's NYC office. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com

About Wonderfilm Media

Currently Wonderfilm has 13 films in or going into production with six scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2020 with many significant movies and TV Series in the development queue. Most notable among the $60 million US total of green-lit features are the horror, Amityville 1974, in theatres October 2020 and the action film, Inside Game starring Tyrese Gibson, hitting theatres in the fall of 2020. The Company is also currently developing secured valuable IP rights including the Steve McQueen Story and the book adaptation, Merchant of Death.

The Wonderfilm core producing team of Kirk Shaw, Shaun Redick, Dan Grodnik, Bret Saxson and Jeff Bowler are busy broadening and burnishing the Wonderfilm brand by raising the profile of our films across the industry, attracting "A" list stars to our productions and widening our theatrical releases.

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB) entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills, Vancouver, Canada and Seoul, South Korea. Wonderfilm's main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal through the Company's guiding philosophy of bringing new financing solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production alternatives. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions is held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm's length to the Company to facilitate the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business. For more information, go to: www.wonderfilm.com

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "target," "anticipate," "forecast," "intend," "plan," "projects," "seek," "will," "may" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Wonderfilm's control and Wonderfilm's actual results could well differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors.

Although Wonderfilm believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All such reflect the date made only. Wonderfilm undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

