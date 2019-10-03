Findit, Inc.: Findit Selected to Increase Awareness of Services Offered by NutraCap Labs

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) has been selected by NutraCap Labs a Custom formulation supplement manufacturer private label company based in Norcross, Georgia founded by John Wesley Houser.

"We believe strongly in our mission to provide our customers with the highest quality products and an industry-best customer service experience when it comes to custom formulation of supplements or skin care products along with private labeling. We selected Findit to assist us in improving our organic indexing in search engines to drive us more traffic to increase our clientele," said Founder John Wes Houser.

Findit is providing content creation, social posting and sharing through multiple Findit sites set up under the NutraCap Labs name. The campaign will consist of targeting specific long tail keyword phrases to increase and improve search results.

Chad Corzine of Findit stated, "We are excited to work with NutraCap Labs. After visiting with Wes Houser and seeing their facility we believe we can target their ideal customer online through search and social to help NutraCap bring on new business from customers seeking to private label supplements or skin care products. As Findit produces content for NutraCap Labs and shares it throughout social media, we are confident NutraCap will see an increase in website traffic as well as an increase in search results which in turn will hopefully lead to more customers."

About NutraCap Labs

NutraCap Labs' mission is to provide our customers with the highest quality products and an industry-best customer service experience. Based in Atlanta, GA, NutraCap Labs is a manufacturer of Nutraceuticals/Dietary Supplements and we are experiencing explosive growth. As a GMP compliant and an FDA registered company, we specialize in encapsulation manufacturing, sports nutrition and raw health powders, product formulation, brand design and distribution. Private Label manufacturing is the fastest growing sector of our business and our biggest strength due to the relationships we have built with our customers.

Our goal at NutraCap Labs is to partner with our customers to create the best products possible through custom formulation, in-house label design and other services that we offer. Additionally, through our sister company, Active Sports Distribution, we market and sell some of the health and fitness industry's most popular supplements to retail stores worldwide. With the Nutraceutical industry approaching $85 billion annually, we are excited to become a leader in this arena. Our experienced management team is committed to bringing ethics and professionalism to the forefront of the industry.

Visit the new Findit sites for NutraCap Labs. Content is currently being added.

Findit.com/nutracap-labs

Findit.com/create-your-own-supplement-business

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIfJX6ZyMCk

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

