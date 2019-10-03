The global lyophilization equipment and services market size is poised to grow by USD 1.90 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the advantages of lyophilization over conventional drying. Also, the growing demand for controlled nucleation in lyophilization is anticipated to further boost the growth of the lyophilization equipment and services market.

The use of lyophilization has increased significantly over the last few years. It is increasingly being used by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, owing to its potential advantages over conventional drying, which includes crystallization, filtration, and precipitation. The primary advantage of lyophilization over conventional drying is the preservation of the chemical and biological potency and homogeneity of the final products. Such advantages will drive the growth of the lyophilization equipment and services market during the forecast period.

Major Five Lyophilization Equipment and Services Companies:

Azbil Corp.

Azbil Corp. has business operations under three segments, namely building automation, advanced automation, and life automation. The company offers Modular GMP Freeze dryer, which is a freeze-drying system designed and engineered modularly. It can be installed through the wall of a sterile room, which offers easy maintenance access.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. owns and operates businesses under various segments such as renal care, acute therapies, medication delivery, pharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, and advanced surgery. The company offers fill-finish services for lyophilized vials for sizes ranging from 2 ml to 100 ml.

Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH

Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH offers lyophilization process development, which is done in parallel with liquid formulation development. Furthermore, the company offers liquid formulations, stability and forced degradation studies, and lyophilization process development.

CRYOTEC.FR

CRYOTEC.FR offers a range of freeze-drying products, climatic chambers for plant studies, and crushers for molecular separation. The company offers COSMOS 20K, which is a lyophilization equipment that has 12 manifold valves and a 400 mm diameter sublimation chamber with 1-6 350 mm plates.

Freezedry Specialties Inc.

Freezedry Specialties Inc. has business operations under various segments such as floral laboratory, taxidermy, and water damage restoration. The company offers Labtop Lyophilization to produce high-quality freeze-dried products.

Technavio has segmented the lyophilization equipment and services marketbased on the end-users and region.

Lyophilization Equipment and Services End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Tray-style freeze dryer

Manifold freeze dryer

Rotary freeze dryer

Lyophilization Equipment and Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

