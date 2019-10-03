Meetings with Growth-Oriented Investors on October 3, 2019

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2019) - Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) ("Spacefy"), the sharing-economy marketplace for inspiring space rentals for the creative industry, today announced that it will be presenting to investors at the StableView TECH19 conference, organized by StableView Asset Management and being held on October 3rd 2019 at the Arcadian Court, located on the 8th floor at 401 Bay Street in Toronto.

Spacefy's CEO Russ Patterson will make a corporate presentation at 1:40 pm eastern time in the Eight Capital Room and will undertake a series of one-on-one meetings with growth company investors during the conference.

The StableView event caps off a week of investor conferences for Spacefy. Last week, Spacefy met with investors at the Muskoka Capital Conference, and was also a presenter at the Adelaide Capital Conference in Toronto.

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creative professionals access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

