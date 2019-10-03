Jabil Packaging Solutions commits to a vision of a circular economy for plastic in which it never becomes waste, led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation

Jabil Packaging Solutions (JPS), a division of Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), announced today that it is a signatory of the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, an initiative led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Uniting businesses, governments and other organizations behind a common vision and targets to address plastic waste and pollution at its source, the Global Commitment brings Jabil Packaging Solutions together with more than 400 signatories, including nearly 200 businesses representing over 20 percent of the global plastic packaging market.

As a signatory of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Global Commitment, Jabil Packaging Solutions is committed to changing how we produce, use and reuse plastic by eliminating the material we don't need; innovating so the plastic we do need is designed to be safely reused, recycled or composted; and circulating plastic we use to keep it in the economy and out of the environment.

Commenting on Jabil Packaging Solutions' commitment, JPS CEO Brenda Chamulak said, "We are incredibly energized about working with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation on the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. As a custom packaging solution provider, we are in a unique position to help the world's biggest brands reimagine and rejuvenate their packaging portfolios with the ultimate goal of diverting them from the waste stream."

Launched in October 2018 and signed by major brands, including Nestlé, PepsiCo and Target Corporation, the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment has quickly become one of the preeminent agreements to transform the plastic packaging sector.

By 2025, Jabil Packaging Solutions has pledged to eliminate problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging in customers' packaging; move from single-use toward reuse models; increase use of post-consumer recycled content in customer packaging; and make 100 percent of customers' plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable. Progress toward these goals will be measured and reported on annually through the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment Report.

According to Jabil's Sustainable Packaging Trends survey, over half (53%) of the companies surveyed have clearly defined goals with measurable targets, but only 36% of them are certain they can meet their goals. To help its customers meet their sustainability goals, JPS recently launched a services engagement framework that enables packaged goods brands to rapidly design and deliver innovative, sustainable packaging formats into the marketplace. This new solution from JPS comprises three services that accelerate the new product development process while dramatically reducing the risk associated with developing sustainable packaging formats, including:

Design for Sustainability : Drive faster time-to-market and eco-friendly validation with a proven design innovation process.

: Drive faster time-to-market and eco-friendly validation with a proven design innovation process. Sustainable Packaging Assessment : Iteratively assess key sustainability factors, such as carbon footprint and recyclability, in parallel with critical new product introduction requirements.

: Iteratively assess key sustainability factors, such as carbon footprint and recyclability, in parallel with critical new product introduction requirements. Materials Sourcing and Development: Introduce holistic procurement strategies that account for price, supply chain optimization and performance

JPS is also experiencing commercial traction around the concept of combining reusable inserts with durable sensing and dispensing devices that can enable less waste and smarter consumption. "By removing romance packaging from the equation, our device and digital solutions can make a big impact on reduce and reuse," said Jason Paladino, vice president of technology at JPS. "New technologies and packaging ecosystems are not only going to help us eliminate a lot of unnecessary plastic packaging, they are also going to reduce the amount of product we waste through spoilage and overconsumption."

JPS recently held a webinar on key sustainability challenges and solutions for packaged goods companies. This interactive discussion featured information from a survey of more than 200 packaging decision-makers as well as an overview of the real packaging solutions that are driving change. Visit jabil.com to sign up and watch the on-demand version.

