Bryant Park Capital Arranges New Senior Credit Facility for Modeso LLC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / Bryant Park Capital ("BPC"), a leading middle market investment bank, announced today that Modeso LLC dba RapidFunds ("RapidFunds" or the "Company") recently closed on a $70 million term loan facility, consisting of a $40 million delayed draw term loan and $30 million accordion feature, with a multi-billion-dollar institutional investment firm. This financing provides the Company a long-term capital partner to grow its business and expand its network of law firm relationships.

Founded in 2004 by a group of former career attorneys, RapidFunds is a leading post-settlement litigation finance company that is engaged in accelerating the working capital conversion cycle for U.S. plaintiff law firms awaiting disbursement of proceeds from a legal settlement. The Company has funded over 2,300 transactions representing over $160,000,000 in total origination volume.

BPC served as exclusive financial advisor to RapidFunds in connection with this transaction.

"We could not have accomplished this transaction without Bryant Park Capital. They have significant experience in the specialty finance sector as well as litigation finance. The BPC team was able to understand our needs, diligence our business model and manage a very successful capital raising process. We are very appreciative of BPC's efforts, which culminated in a transaction with a terrific financing partner," said Peter Speziale, President and CEO of RapidFunds.

About RapidFunds

For over 15 years, RapidFunds has assisted U.S. plaintiff law firms in accelerating the receipt of attorney fees in legal settlements. With a focus on superior client service and speed of execution, the Company has provided innovative financing solutions to hundreds of law firms nationally.

About Bryant Park Capital

Bryant Park Capital is an investment bank providing M&A and corporate finance advisory services to emerging growth and middle market public and private companies. BPC has deep expertise and a diversified, well-founded breadth of experience in a number of sectors, including financial services and healthcare services. BPC has arranged lines of credit, raised growth equity, and assisted in mergers and acquisitions for its clients. Our professionals have completed over 300 assignments representing an aggregate transaction value of over $64 billion.

